Practice fall tree health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like all living things, trees are influenced by many outside forces such as weather and climate, diseases, insects, pesticides, trauma, nutrient levels and of course old age.

Some forces affect only a certain species; think of Emerald Ash borer. Some affect many or even all species in an area; think damaging late spring frost or wildly abnormal precipitation.

Many do not require action on our part because their impact is minimal. Some do require action. Addressing something affecting your yard tree may be more important to you than the same problem in your forest.

Here are a few of the common issues in this region right now.

Fall webworm

Fall webworm is abundant right now, particularly along the river and especially in black walnut trees, but other species are attacked, too.

The larval stage are caterpillars that hide in a “web tent” while they eat leaves. While the webs are unsightly, they do not merit action on a landscape level. If they are on your favorite yard tree though, you may want to act.

If the webs are low enough, pull them out of the tree and put in a bucket of soapy water to kill the caterpillars (or squash under foot if you want instant gratification).