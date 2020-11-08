 Skip to main content
Bonnie Lynn Janikowski

Bonnie Lynn Janikowski

HOLMEN — Bonnie Lynn Janikowski, 74, of Holmen died at her home Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, after a 16-month battle with lung cancer. She was born …

Kenneth Raymond Vedell

BLOOMINGTON/LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Kenneth Raymond Vedell, 46, of Bloomington, formerly of La Crescent died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News