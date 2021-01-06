Zimmer's look at 2020 Vikings centers on defensive injuries, offensive consistency

Mike Zimmer’s final news conference of the regular season usually kicks off a sequence of media sessions (his season-ender, followed by the NFL combine in late February and owners’ meetings in late March) that find the coach at his most candid.

Zimmer’s look back at the 2020 Vikings season — the team’s first with a losing record since his first year in Minnesota — centered on two themes: a continuation of his look at how much injuries affected the defense, and a call for consistency on offense, whether or not Gary Kubiak returns to call plays in 2021.

In short, the Vikings might go into next season betting they can return to the playoffs simply with a better-executed version of the approach they took in 2020.

“I think if you look at the track record of the past seven years, we’ve been pretty solid defensively,” Zimmer said Tuesday. “So I do think we need to look at everything in that aspect. We have to get much better on special teams. But I do believe offensively, we’ve gotten to the point where we have a chance to be a really, really good football team. Now if we can get the guys back that we had injured this year, we continue to look at things with how people are trying to affect us defensively, come up with some ideas.”