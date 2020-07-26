Zimmer thinking long term

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A long-term outlook was one of Mike Zimmer’s priorities once his agent started the process of his three-year contract extension. Zimmer wanted to be signed through at least the 2023 season, after which he’ll turn 68, to increase the chances of ending his career with the Vikings. He added Saturday he has not yet determined how long he’ll coach.

“That was very important to me, partly because of my age,” Zimmer said via video conference Saturday, a day after finalizing his new contract. “If I go two more years, I’ll be 66 or something. My chance of being a head coach somewhere else would be not as good. So, I wanted to be here with the Vikings. I wanted to be here with the group we’ve put together.”

Tying the knot took some long talks, according to Zimmer, who acknowledged the process dragged out longer than he expected. Andrew Miller, the team’s new chief operating officer, handled negotiations, which did not pick up steam until after the NFL draft in late April, when the pandemic started shrouding the season.