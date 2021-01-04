Zach Parise would have liked Wild captaincy, but applauds choice of Jared Spurgeon

“But making the decision to have Spurg as our captain, he cares more about the team than he does himself,” Evason continued. “He does not have to change a thing.”

On his first day as general manager of the Wild, Bill Guerin didn’t know Spurgeon was captain material.

But it wasn’t long before he thought he might have found the next player to wear the “C”.

“From the day I got this job, Spurge is the guy that I heard all about,” Guerin said.

An unsigned draft pick who parlayed a tryout into a contract and eventually full-time minutes in the NHL, Spurgeon hopes his determination to improve rubs off on his teammates. And so do the Wild.

“Jared’s path shows that he is willing to do whatever it takes, and he is willing to prove himself — not just take things that are given to him,” Guerin said. “And that’s kind of been the message to the whole team. We have to grow and earn this. Nothing’s going to come to us easy.”

Injury update

In between Group A and B sessions Monday, injured winger Mats Zuccarello worked out on the ice but Evason isn’t sure when Zuccarello will be ready to return after undergoing offseason right arm surgery.