Zach Johnson, normal guy from Iowa, wins Payne Stewart Award

Johnson, 44, is the first winner who has never met Stewart, which was bound to happen over time. Stewart died five years before Johnson’s rookie year. Even so, Stewart was one of his idols. For years, when asked for his dream foursome, Johnson mentioned his father, Ben Hogan and Stewart.

“I always liked his golf swing. In the most difficult of situations, his best game came out,” Johnson said. “I love how he changed his life. He was a prankster. He was a character. But he lived his faith, and I greatly admire that.”

Johnson met Stewart’s wife, Tracey, and children Chelsea and Aaron, before he made it to the PGA Tour. He was living in Orlando, Florida, and Johnson and his wife went to a Payne and Tracey Foundation event. Johnson later used the same financial advisers for his charity work.

But when he saw them most recently, there was momentary confusion.

Johnson was out of town at a family gathering when his agent told him he had two remote conferences on his schedule. Johnson figured it was about the Ryder Cup (he is an assistant captain). Johnson was trying to get logged on for the calls when his wife, Kim, came into the bedroom and said she needed a break.

Only later did he realize she was there to film him.