Young's 23 points leads Rutgers past Minnesota 77-70 in OT

SENIOR SENDOFF

With the family members of the Gophers making as much noise as they could in the otherwise-empty arena by cheering and banging on their maroon chairs, they hustled and muscled their way back in the game. The fifth-year center Curry, the graduate transfer Johnson and backup guard Hunt Conroy were all honored in a senior ceremony before the game, though parents weren’t allowed on the court because of COVID-19 protocols.

“I haven’t seen my family since the day I came here,” said Johnson, who played his first three seasons at Western Michigan. “It was good to finally hear some noise in the building, for once.”

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: Coming off an ugly 21-point loss at Nebraska five days ago that put them further onto the bubble than they would prefer, the Scarlet Knights endured more rough stretches of play but managed to come through down the stretch. They surely would have made the NCAA Tournament last year at 20-11 overall and 11-9 in conference play, but the onset of the pandemic abruptly ended their season before they even got a Big Ten Tournament game in.