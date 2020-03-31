Xavier Rhodes calls Vikings release an 'eye-opener,' cites injuries as a factor

Rhodes, 29, didn’t say when he learned the Vikings might move on from him. In an interview with the Pioneer Press before last season’s playoffs, he addressed the possibility of an exit.

“If I’m not here, then I’m not here,” Rhodes said then. “I’m not going to sit here and cry about it. That’s the game. Not many people are on one team for their whole career.”

Rhodes wasn’t specific about injuries in 2019, when he started the first 15 games before sitting out the season finale against Chicago, when the Vikings rested starters. While Rhodes had talked about injuries slowing him in 2018, he hadn’t before brought up injuries as a reason for his slippage in 2019, when he was rated by Pro Football Focus as No. 117 out of 123 NFL cornerbacks.

“There was more to it, but it was mostly injuries,” Rhodes said of his release. “But that being that, it’s football. I mean, you are out there playing. You can’t make any excuses for yourself. When you are on that field, you just have to play to the best of your ability. Last year wasn’t my best season, so I accepted that. Now that the Vikings moved on from that, I am playing for the Colts.”

Rhodes didn’t offer specifics regarding 2019 injuries. He was asked if it was humbling being cut.