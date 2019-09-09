NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;17;16
|New England;1;0;0;1.000;33;3
|N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;16;17
|Miami;0;1;0;.000;10;59
South
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;43;13
|Houston;0;0;0;.000;0;0
|Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;24;30
|Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;26;40
North
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Baltimore;1;0;0;1.000;59;10
|Cincinnati;0;1;0;.000;20;21
|Cleveland;0;1;0;.000;13;43
|Pittsburgh;0;1;0;.000;3;33
West
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;40;26
|L.A. Chargers;1;0;0;1.000;30;24
|Denver;0;0;0;.000;0;0
|Oakland;0;0;0;.000;0;0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Dallas;1;0;0;1.000;35;17
|Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;32;27
|Washington;0;1;0;.000;27;32
|N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;17;35
South
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|New Orleans;0;0;0;.000;0;0
|Carolina;0;1;0;.000;27;30
|Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;28
|Tampa Bay;0;1;0;.000;17;31
North
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;10;3
|Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;28;12
|Detroit;0;0;1;.500;27;27
|Chicago;0;1;0;.000;3;10
West
|;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
|San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;31;17
|L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;30;27
|Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;21;20
|Arizona;0;0;1;.500;27;27
Thursday's Games
Green Bay 10, Chicago 3
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 59, Miami 10
Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26
Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12
Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13
Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 16
L.A. Rams 30, Carolina 27
Philadelphia 32, Washington 27
L.A. Chargers 30, Indianapolis 24, OT
Seattle 21, Cincinnati 20
Dallas 35, N.Y. Giants 17
San Francisco 31, Tampa Bay 17
Arizona 27, Detroit 27, OT
New England 33, Pittsburgh 3
Monday's Games
Houston at New Orleans, late
Denver at Oakland, late
Thursday, Sept. 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon
Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon
Arizona at Baltimore, noon
New England at Miami, noon
L.A. Chargers at Detroit, noon
Dallas at Washington, noon
Jacksonville at Houston, noon
San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon
Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, noon
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
MLB
Standings entering Monday's games
American League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|94
|50
|.653
|—
|Tampa Bay
|86
|59
|.593
|8½
|Boston
|76
|67
|.531
|17½
|Toronto
|55
|89
|.382
|39
|Baltimore
|46
|97
|.322
|47½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|88
|55
|.615
|—
|Cleveland
|83
|61
|.576
|5½
|Chicago
|63
|80
|.441
|25
|Kansas City
|53
|91
|.368
|35½
|Detroit
|42
|100
|.296
|45½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|94
|50
|.653
|—
|Oakland
|84
|59
|.587
|9½
|Texas
|72
|73
|.497
|22½
|Los Angeles
|67
|77
|.465
|27
|Seattle
|58
|86
|.403
|36
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3
Miami 9, Kansas City 0
Texas 10, Baltimore 4
Houston 21, Seattle 1
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 5
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, late
Oakland at Houston, late
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, late
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-3) at Baltimore (Blach 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Toronto (Font 3-4), 6:07 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Texas (Lynn 14-10), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 9-12) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-12), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Roark 9-8) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5), 9:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|89
|55
|.618
|—
|Washington
|79
|63
|.556
|9
|Philadelphia
|74
|68
|.521
|14
|New York
|72
|70
|.507
|16
|Miami
|51
|91
|.359
|37
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|81
|62
|.566
|—
|Chicago
|76
|66
|.535
|4½
|Milwaukee
|74
|68
|.521
|6½
|Cincinnati
|67
|77
|.465
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|62
|81
|.434
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|93
|52
|.641
|—
|Arizona
|75
|68
|.524
|17
|San Francisco
|69
|74
|.483
|23
|San Diego
|66
|76
|.465
|25½
|Colorado
|60
|84
|.417
|32½
Sunday's Games
Miami 9, Kansas City 0
Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 9, Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0
San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, late
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, late
Milwaukee at Miami, late
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, late
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, late
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta (Fried 16-4) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-3) at Baltimore (Blach 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 6-6) at Colorado (González 0-6), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Francisco (Cueto ), 8:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8) at San Diego (Bolanos 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
