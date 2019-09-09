NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;17;16
New England;1;0;0;1.000;33;3
N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;16;17
Miami;0;1;0;.000;10;59

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;43;13
Houston;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;24;30
Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;26;40

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;1;0;0;1.000;59;10
Cincinnati;0;1;0;.000;20;21
Cleveland;0;1;0;.000;13;43
Pittsburgh;0;1;0;.000;3;33

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;40;26
L.A. Chargers;1;0;0;1.000;30;24
Denver;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Oakland;0;0;0;.000;0;0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;1;0;0;1.000;35;17
Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;32;27
Washington;0;1;0;.000;27;32
N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;17;35

South

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Carolina;0;1;0;.000;27;30
Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;28
Tampa Bay;0;1;0;.000;17;31

North

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;10;3
Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;28;12
Detroit;0;0;1;.500;27;27
Chicago;0;1;0;.000;3;10

West

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;31;17
L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;30;27
Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;21;20
Arizona;0;0;1;.500;27;27

Thursday's Games

Green Bay 10, Chicago 3

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 59, Miami 10

Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26

Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12

Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13

Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 16

L.A. Rams 30, Carolina 27

Philadelphia 32, Washington 27

L.A. Chargers 30, Indianapolis 24, OT

Seattle 21, Cincinnati 20

Dallas 35, N.Y. Giants 17

San Francisco 31, Tampa Bay 17

Arizona 27, Detroit 27, OT

New England 33, Pittsburgh 3

Monday's Games

Houston at New Orleans, late

Denver at Oakland, late

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon

Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon

Arizona at Baltimore, noon

New England at Miami, noon

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, noon

Dallas at Washington, noon

Jacksonville at Houston, noon

San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, noon

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

MLB

Standings entering Monday's games

American League

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York9450.653
Tampa Bay8659.593
Boston7667.53117½
Toronto5589.38239
Baltimore4697.32247½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota8855.615
Cleveland8361.576
Chicago6380.44125
Kansas City5391.36835½
Detroit42100.29645½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston9450.653
Oakland8459.587
Texas7273.49722½
Los Angeles6777.46527
Seattle5886.40336

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3

Miami 9, Kansas City 0

Texas 10, Baltimore 4

Houston 21, Seattle 1

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 5

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, late

Oakland at Houston, late

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, late

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-3) at Baltimore (Blach 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Toronto (Font 3-4), 6:07 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Texas (Lynn 14-10), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 9-12) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-12), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 9-8) at Houston (Miley 13-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-5), 9:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta8955.618
Washington7963.5569
Philadelphia7468.52114
New York7270.50716
Miami5191.35937

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis8162.566
Chicago7666.535
Milwaukee7468.521
Cincinnati6777.46514½
Pittsburgh6281.43419

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles9352.641
Arizona7568.52417
San Francisco6974.48323
San Diego6676.46525½
Colorado6084.41732½

Sunday's Games

Miami 9, Kansas City 0

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 9, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 0

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, late

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, late

Milwaukee at Miami, late

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, late

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, late

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Fried 16-4) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-3) at Baltimore (Blach 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 8-7) at Minnesota (Berríos 11-8), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 6-6) at Colorado (González 0-6), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Francisco (Cueto ), 8:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8) at San Diego (Bolanos 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.