MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest, ACC, 11 a.m.; Presbyterian at Michigan, BTN, 11 a.m.; Indiana at Notre Dame, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Virginia Commonwealth at Wichita State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Kansas at Villanova, FOX, 11 a.m.; Samford at Georgetown, FS1, 11 a.m.; South Florida vs Florida State, FS2, 11 a.m.; Illinois at Missouri, SEC, noon; Coppin State at Miami, ACC, 1 p.m.; Texas at Providence, FOX, 1 p.m.; Butler at Purdue, BTN, 1:30 p.m.; Florida vs Utah, FS1, 1:30 p.m.; UCLA vs North Carolina, CBS, 2 p.m.; San Diego at Stanford, PAC12, 2 p.m.; Belmont at Alabama, SEC, 2:30 p.m.; Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech, ACC, 3 p.m.; Wisconsin (Milwaukee) at Wisconsin, BTN, 4 p.m.; Ohio State at Kentucky, CBS, 4:30 p.m.; Minnesota vs Oklahoma State, ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.; Boston College at California, PAC12, 4:30 p.m.; North Florida at Syracuse, ACC, 5 p.m.; Lehigh at Auburn, SEC, 5 p.m.; Dayton vs Colorado, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, BTN, 6 p.m.; Northwestern at DePaul, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.; Creighton at Arizona State, PAC12, 7:30 p.m.; Oregon State at Texas A&M, SEC, 7:30 p.m.; Cincinnati vs Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.; Louisiana State vs Southern California, FS1, 8 p.m.; St. John’s vs Arizona, ESPN2, 9 p.m.; Texas Southern at Oregon, PAC12, 9:30 p.m.; Nevada (Reno) vs St. Mary’s, ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The New Mexico Bowl Central Michigan vs San Diego State, ESPN, 1 p.m.; The Cure Bowl Liberty vs Georgia Southern, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.; The Boca Raton Bowl Southern Methodist vs Florida Atlantic, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; The Camellia Bowl Florida International vs Arkansas State, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.; The Las Vegas Bowl Boise State vs Washington, ABC, 6:30 p.m.; The New Orleans Bowl Appalachian State vs Alabama (Birmingham), ESPN, 8 p.m.
NBA: Washington at Philadelphia, NBA, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee at NY Knicks, FSWI, 6:30 p.m.; Houston at Phoenix, NBA, 8 p.m.; Minnesota at Portland, FSNO, 9 p.m.
NFL: Houston at Tampa Bay, NFL, noon; Buffalo at New England, NFL, 3:30 p.m.; LA Rams at San Francisco, NFL, 7:15 p.m.
NHL: Winnipeg at Minnesota, FSNO and FSWI, 1 p.m.; Tampa Bay at Washington, NHL, 6 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League Arsenal at Everton, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League Leicester City at Manchester City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
