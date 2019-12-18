MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wofford at Duke, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Maryland at Seton Hall, FS1, 6 p.m.; Prairie View A&M at Colorado, PAC12, 7:30 p.m.; North Carolina State at Auburn, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Florida A&M at Washington State, PAC12, 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UCLA at Georgia, SEC, 10 a.m.; Chattanooga at North Carolina State, ACC, 5:30 p.m.; Duke at South Carolina, SEC, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL FINAL FOUR: Wisconsin vs Baylor, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Minnesota vs Stanford, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
NBA: LA Lakers at Milwaukee, TNT, 7 p.m.; Houston at LA Clippers, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: NY Islanders at Boston, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Arizona, FSNO and FSWI, 8:30 p.m.
