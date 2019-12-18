HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Zumbrota Mazeppa at Lewiston-Altura, 7:15 p.m.; Arcadia at Viroqua, 7:15 p.m.; G-E-T at Westby, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING: Mankato West at Winona, 6:00 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: St. Charles at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; C-FC at Whitehall, 7:15 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Red Wing at Winona, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Faribault at Winona, 7:00 p.m.; Arcadia at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Martin Luther at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
