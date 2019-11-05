HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Winhawks playoff tickets on sale
The Winona Senior High School football team is headed back to the state tournament. The Winhawks will play Simley at 7 p.m. Friday on Todd Field McNamara Stadium in Hastings, Minn., in a Class AAAA state quarterfinal.
Tickets are $11 for adults and seniors and $7 for students, and can be purchased at the high school activities office. Tickets will be on sale from 8 to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. All sales will stop at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets can also be purchased at the McNamara Stadium gate beginning at 6 p.m.
McNamara Stadium is located on the corner of 10th Street and Hwy. 61 in Hastings. It is not located at the high school. Parking is limited, so be prepared to park in the neighborhood surrounding the stadium.
A send off for the football team will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the high school. If you are planning on attending the send off, you must park in a parking lot or on the street and not in the drive in front of the high school where the buses pick up students.
For other information, including information for fan and student buses or section championship T-shirts, visit winonaschools.org.
MLB
Cards bringing back Schildt
ST. LOUIS — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has been given a new three-year contract through the 2022 season.
Shildt was hired in 2018 and his initial deal ran through 2020. At its end-of-season news conference Tuesday, St. Louis announced president of baseball operations John Mozeliak received a three-year extension through 2023. The Cardinals exercised a 2020 option on general manager Mike Girsch and gave him a two-year extension through 2022.Hired as interim manager to replace Mike Matheny on July 14, 2018, and given the job that Aug. 28, Shildt led the Cardinals to a 91-71 record and their first NL Central title since 2015. The Cardinals beat Atlanta in the NL Division Series, then were swept by eventual World Series champion Washington in the Championship Series.
Shildt is an NL Manager of the Year finalist.
NFL
Newton heads to IR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After six games without their franchise quarterback, the Carolina Panthers have closed Cam Newton’s injury-wracked 2019 season, an announcement that also raises questions about his future with the team.
The team officially placed Newton on injured reserve (IR) Tuesday, effectively leaving only the slimmest chance that the nine-year veteran will return to the field this year. Newton hasn’t played since the Panthers’ Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 12.
Under the NFL’s injured-reserve policy, Newton will miss the rest of the regular season and would only be eligible to return if the Panthers make the playoffs. That the Panthers would play the quarterback after virtually a season-long layoff would seem unlikely at best.
The announcement comes one day after a Panthers’ news conference in which coach Ron Rivera said Newton would continue rehabbing his injured foot, potentially with the hope of returning at some point this season.
The team’s outlook for its best-known player had completely by midday Tuesday. Ultimately, the Lisfranc injury Newton sustained in his left foot proved too much for the quarterback to overcome.
WHITEHEAD REGRETS TIRADE: Safety Jermaine Whitehead apologized Tuesday for his alarming postgame social media rant, a tirade that led to his release by the Cleveland Browns.
Whitehead was cut Monday after he posted several threatening and profane messages on Twitter following Cleveland’s 24-19 loss in Denver on Sunday.
The 26-year-old starter directed one of his messages at a former NFL player who had questioned his tackling. Whitehead used a derogatory racial term toward the player, and in another response to a fan said “Imma kill you.”
On his Instagram page, Whitehead expressed remorse.
“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver,” he wrote. “That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful.
“I want to personally apologize to anyone who I offended, especially those who I was responsive to on Twitter. My choice of words did not reflect who I am, but only what I was feeling. Also, my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, the Browns organization and most of all, the fans and kids that motivate me to even pursue this dream. Again I am deeply sorry for my unacceptable behavior, and I wish the Browns the best of luck in the future. I love you!”
NBA
Collins suspended 25 games
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended for 25 games without pay on Tuesday for a violation of the NBA’s anti-drug program after testing positive for a growth hormone.
The NBA announced that Collins, 22, tested positive for Peptide-2. He is Atlanta’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer.
Collins apologized in a statement, saying he was “incredibly frustrated and disappointed in myself for putting all of us in this position,” but that he planned to appeal the suspension.
“I have always been incredibly careful about what I put in my body, but I took a supplement which, unbeknownst to me, had been contaminated with an illegal component,” he said. “I plan to fight my suspension in arbitration so I can get back on the court as soon as possible and continue to contribute to our 2019-20 campaign.”
Collins is the third player to be handed 25-game suspensions for drug violations this season.
BLAZERS’ COLLINS TO UNDERGO SURGERY: Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins has undergone a shoulder surgery that will sideline him for at least four months.
The team said Collins had successful surgery Tuesday to repair his left labrum.
A 7-footer in his third season with Portland, Collins dislocated his shoulder in a game against Dallas on Oct. 27. He was averaging 9 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the first three games of the season.
The No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Gonzaga, Collins has averaged 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 156 games with Portland.
