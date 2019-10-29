NFL
Kearse facing charges
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse has been charged with multiple gun and alcohol counts after authorities say he was driving while impaired and had a loaded gun in his car.
The 25-year-old Kearse was arrested early Sunday after he drove his car onto a closed portion of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.
Prosecutors charged him Tuesday with five counts, including drunken driving and carrying a pistol without a permit. According to the criminal complaint, Kearse failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level of 0.10%, above Minnesota’s legal limit.
The complaint says Kearse admitted he consumed four drinks before driving, and that he carries the gun for protection.
Kearse spoke to reporters at practice Monday and apologized to the team and fans. He says he takes the matter seriously and will work to improve himself.
WILLIAMS ENDS HOLDOUT WITH REDSKINS: A person with knowledge of the situation says left tackle Trent Williams has reported to the Washington Redskins, ending his lengthy holdout.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced Williams’ return. He can be kept off the 53-man roster for up to three weeks after reporting.
Washington did not deal the 31-year-old before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, which prompted Williams’ return. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection needed to be eligible to play at least six regular-season games to accrue a year of his contract and not have it tolled, and his return this week paves the way for that.
Williams had not reported all season because of a dispute with the team over the handling of a medical situation.
DOLPHINS ADD TALIB: The Miami Dolphins have added a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback and Super Bowl champion to their roster before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
Whether this player plays a down for the Dolphins this season, however, remains to be seen.
The Dolphins acquired injured cornerback Aqib Talib and an undisclosed draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a future pick, the South Florida Sun Sentinel has confirmed. ESPN was the first to report the trade, and says the pick Miami received from Los Angeles is a 2020 fifth-rounder.
The Dolphins will pay Talib, who is on injured reserve after fracturing his ribs, the $4.2 million he is owed for the rest of this season.
The extra draft pick sweetens the deal for Miami, adding to their extensive haul of draft picks they plan to use to kick-start their rebuilding process. Talib could return at some point this season from his injury, but whether that is likely is another story. He is eligible to return from IR in Week 15, so he could play in the final three games of the season.
E-SPORTS
Vikings unveil franchise
The owners of the Minnesota Vikings debuted their new e-sports franchise Tuesday in a hat tip — quite literally — to Norse mythology and their Vikings football brand.
The logo of the new Minnesota Røkkr (pronounced “rocker”) team portrays a menacing figure clad in a horned helmet and shadowed in dark purple, blue and black.
The Røkkr team of gamers is one of a dozen teams that will play in Activision Blizzard’s new e-sports league for its popular first-person shooter game “Call of Duty” early next year. The Minnesota Røkkr will train near the Vikings’ practice facility in Eagan.
“We wanted a name that would be unique. … We also wanted to find ways to create subtle ties to the Vikings,” said Brett Diamond, chief operating officer of WISE Ventures Esports that manages the Røkkr franchise.
The Wilf family who owns the Vikings launched the WISE Ventures investment fund last year. The Wilfs are part of a wave of Minnesota sports team owners that have recently entered into the growing professional video games, or e-sports, world as more sports fans embrace streaming platforms and gaming. The Minnesota Timberwolves along with Minnesota United FC have e-sports teams that play for their video game equivalents.
The Minnesota Røkkr team was announced Tuesday in a video on Twitter with more social media and digital marketing planned as the season ramps up.
Franchise leaders went back and forth with about 50 names before settling on Røkkr, an old Norse word for “twilight” which is commonly associated with Ragnarøkkr, the end of the world or “Twilight of the Gods” in Norse mythology, Diamond said.
The logo, created by the Vikings in-house design team True North Creative, depicts a figure ready to join the mythical battle of Ragnarøkkr with a glint of blue along the right side representing moonlight. The logo is reminiscent of the Vikings’ own Norseman mascot as well as reflective of the North theme that is popular in the region.
WISE Ventures is constructing a nearly 11,000-square-foot headquarters and training facility scheduled to open in January on the Viking Lakes campus in Eagan.
Besides being used for training, film study and other practice, the facility will also host high school and college e-sports teams and watch parties for some of the Røkkr team’s away games, Diamond said.
Over the last two months, seven players, five starters and two substitutes, have been signed including: Justin Fargo-Palmer (with the gamer name SiLLY), Adam Garcia (Assault), Adam Brown (GodRX), Alex Carpenter (Alexx), Obaid Asim (Asim), Kaden Stockdale (Exceed), and Devin Robinson (TTinyy).
All of the players as well as the head coach Brian Baroska and analyst and assistant coach Jake Trobaugh will eventually live in Minnesota.
The season for the e-sports league starts in January and can last eight to nine months. Starting players for teams like the Røkkr can earn well into six figures per season.
