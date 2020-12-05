x-WDN briefs

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Grafton signs to play at Iowa Lakes CC
Winona Senior High senior infielder Paige Grafton has signed to play softball at Iowa Lakes Community College.
“Paige is a great first addition to our 2021-2022 recruiting class. At the plate, she has great power to the alleys of the field and has the ability to take the ball out of the park on every swing. Off the field, Paige is a great teammate that is compassionate and kind to others. She is going to be a great role-model for the youth, as she is committed to both her athletics and academics. We cannot wait for Paige to get to campus and show us what she can do in blue and gold,” Lakers coach Katie King commented.
Because of an injury and COVID-19, Grafton has completed just one season with the Winhawks but is looking forward to her senior season. As a freshman, she batted .300 with 27 hits, including four doubles and one triple.
“I chose Iowa Lakes because it was a great atmosphere to be in,” Grafton said. “You will first walk in and feel so welcomed. Everyone was super nice, and I could see myself in the future going to Iowa Lakes. It was truly the perfect fit for me.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Minnesota to consider alcohol sponsorships
The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents will consider allowing the school to sign licensing and sponsorship deals with alcoholic beverage manufacturers, which could introduce a new revenue source for Gophers athletics.
The board is set to discuss the matter at a meeting scheduled for next Friday. Current university policy prohibits alcohol-related advertising or sponsorships in its venues and publications, and school trademarks cannot be used in connection with alcoholic beverages.
University President Joan Gabel is recommending the policy be amended, allowing the school to work with marketing partner Learfield IMG College to pursue alcohol sponsorships and licensing agreements.
An analysis by Learfield estimates those deals could yield revenue of more than $300,000 per year for Gophers athletics. The proposal would permit other University of Minnesota campuses to keep revenue produced in their markets.
According to materials prepared for the Regents, only three Big Ten schools — Minnesota, Wisconsin and Penn State—prohibit sponsorship or licensing agreements with alcoholic beverage companies. More than 130 of Learfield’s 200 college and university clients allow such deals.
If the ban is lifted, the University would likely seek deals with a large national company and smaller Minnesota firms, which could eventually include campus brewpubs or student-run breweries. The goal is to have a national deal in place for the 2021 college football season, followed by sponsorships and licensing agreements with local companies.
Licensing agreements would allow Gophers trademarks, such as the block M or Goldy Gopher, to be used by companies. Sponsorships would permit alcohol manufacturers to advertise in campus venues and publications.
NHL
Zuccarello has surgery
Whenever the Wild convenes for training camp, the team won’t have right winger Mats Zuccarello on the ice.
The team said Friday that Zuccarello had surgery on his right arm in his native Norway; a timeline for a return is unclear.
Zuccarello broke his right arm in 2019 during his debut with Dallas following a trade from the New York Rangers, an injury that required surgery and sidelined him for roughly five weeks. Upon his return, Zuccarello was dynamic in the playoffs for the Stars – chipping in four goals and seven assists in 13 games – and the Wild went on to sign Zuccarello that ensuing offseason to a five-year, $30 million contract.
The 33-year-old registered 15 goals and 22 assists in 65 regular-season games in 2019-20.
The NHL season is still in flux as Wild players deal with uncertainty. The Associated Press reported Friday that a mid-January start is likely the best the league can hope for, and the season would likely be between 50 and 60 games at best.
