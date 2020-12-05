x-WDN briefs

Grafton signs to play at Iowa Lakes CC

“Paige is a great first addition to our 2021-2022 recruiting class. At the plate, she has great power to the alleys of the field and has the ability to take the ball out of the park on every swing. Off the field, Paige is a great teammate that is compassionate and kind to others. She is going to be a great role-model for the youth, as she is committed to both her athletics and academics. We cannot wait for Paige to get to campus and show us what she can do in blue and gold,” Lakers coach Katie King commented.