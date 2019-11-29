MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wagner at St. John’s, FS2, 11 a.m.; North Carolina (Greensboro) at Georgetown, FS2, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Richmond, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Ohio State at Michigan, FOX, 11 a.m.; Clemson at South Carolina, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC, 11 a.m.; Tulsa at East Carolina, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Florida International at Marshall, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Louisville at Kentucky, SEC, 11 a.m.; Northwestern at Illinois, FS1, 11 a.m.; Indiana at Purdue, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Alabama at Auburn, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; Wisconsin at Minnesota, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Baylor at Kansas, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; Rutgers at Penn State, BTN, 2:30 p.m.; UConn at Temple, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic, NFL, 2:30 p.m.; Boston College at Pittsburgh, ACC, 2:30 p.m.; Miami at Duke, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; Maryland at Michigan State, FS1, 2:30 p.m.; Oregon at Oregon State, PAC12, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at Stanford, FOX, 3 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC, 3 p.m.; Tulane at SMU, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Iowa State at Kansas State, FS1, 6 p.m.; Navy at Houston, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; North Carolina at NC State, ACC, 6 p.m.; Colorado at Utah, ABC, 6:30 p.m.; Florida at Florida State, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; UL Monroe at Louisiana, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, FOX, 7 pm..; BYU at San Diego State, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN, 9 p.m.; California at UCLA, FS1, 9:30 p.m.; Fresno State at San Jose State, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.; Army at Hawaii, CBSSN, 11 p.m.
NBA: Indiana at Philadelphia, NBA, 6 p.m.; Charlotte at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League Manchester City at Newcastle United, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin, FS2, 8:20 a.m.; Premier League Watford at Southampton, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
