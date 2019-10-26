ON TV
AUTO RACING: Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico, ABC, 1:30 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The First Data 500, Martinsville, Va., NBCSN, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S): Exhibition: Georgetown College at Kentucky, SEC, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S): Wisconsin at Northwestern, BTN, 2 p.m.; Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ESPNU, 2 p.m.; South Carolina at Florida, SEC, 2 p.m.; Missouri at Texas A&M, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Minnesota at Michigan State, BTN, 11 a.m.; Alabama at South Carolina, ESPNU, noon; Tennessee at Florida, SEC, noon.
FIGURE SKATING: ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Kelowna, B.C. (taped), NBC, 3:30 p.m.
GOLF: EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, final round, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF, 7:30 a.m.; LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, final round, Busan, South Korea, GOLF, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 2 p.m.
MLB: World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 5, FOX, 7 p.m.
NFL: Regional Coverage: Denver at Indianapolis, CBS, noon; LA Chargers at Chicago, FOX, noon; Regional Coverage: Cleveland at New England, CBS, 3:05 p.m.; Green Bay at Kansas City, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
RUGBY: World Cup 2019: Wales vs. South Africa, Semifinal, Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN, 4 a.m.; World Cup 2019: Wales vs. South Africa, Semifinal, Yokohama, Japan (taped), NBC, 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S): Serie A: Napoli at SPAL, ESPNEWS, 8:55 a.m.; Premier League: Wolves at Newcastle United, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.; Bundesliga: Augsburg at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1, 9:30 a.m.; Premier League: Tottenham at Liverpool, NBC, 11:30 a.m.; Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS2, 11:50 a.m.; FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: U.S. vs. Senegal, Group D, Cariacica, Brazil, FS1, 2:50 p.m.; FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: France vs. Chili, Group C, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2, 2:50 p.m.; FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019: Japan vs. Netherlands, Group D, Cariacica, Brazil, FS2, 5:50 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S): NWSL: Chicago at North Carolina, Final, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
SWIMMING: ISL: From Budapest, Hungary (taped), ESPN2, 10 p.m.
TENNIS: WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & WTA Finals, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 2:30 a.m.; WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & WTA Finals, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Finals & WTA Finals, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5:30 a.m.; USTA: Women’s Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Macon, Ga., TENNIS, 11 a.m.
