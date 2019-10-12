ON TV
AUTO RACING: NHRA Drag Racing: Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C., FS1, 1 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala., NBC, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY: Iowa at Penn State, BTN, 11 a.m.; Northwestern at Rutgers, BTN, 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: Michigan at Indiana, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC, 2 p.m.; Texas A&M at Auburn, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS: ITA All-American: Championship, Tulsa, Okla., ESPNU, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS: ITA All-American: Championship, Tulsa, Okla., ESPNU, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Yale at Princeton, ESPNU, noon; Florida at Texas A&M, SEC, noon; Michigan at Nebraska, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN, 3 p.m.; UCLA at Colorado, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour: The Italian Open, final round, Rome, GOLF, 5 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, Wake County, N.C., GOLF, 12:30 p.m.; PGA Tour: The Houston Open, final round, Houston, GOLF, 3 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: FIG World Championship (same-day tape), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon
MARATHON: Chicago Marathon: The 42nd Running, Chicago (taped), NBCSN, 10 a.m.
MLB: A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2, FS1, 7 p.m.
NBA: Preseason: Cleveland at Boston, NBA, 2 p.m.; Preseason: Milwaukee at Washington, NBA, 5 p.m.
NFL: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay, London, NFL, 8:30 a.m.; Regional Coverage: Houston at Kansas City, CBS, noon; Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Minnesota, FOX, noon; Regional Coverage: Dallas at NY Jets, CBS, 3:25 p.m.; Pittsburgh at LA Chargers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
RODEO: PBR Greensboro Invitational, Greensboro, N.C. (same-day tape), CBSSN, 5 p.m.
RUGBY: World Cup 2019: Japan vs. Scotland, Pool A, Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Wales vs. Croatia, Cardiff, Wales, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final, TENNIS, 3:30 a.m.; ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Singles Final, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Fairfield, Calif., TENNIS, 1 p.m.
