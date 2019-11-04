MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Bryant at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.; Western Illinois at Indiana, BTN, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Louisiana (Lafayette) at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; Temple at South Florida, ESPN, 7 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA The TOTO Classic, GOLF, 9 p.m.
NBA: Boston at Charlotte, TNT, 7 p.m.; Portland at LA Clippers, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NFL: LA Chargers at Oakland, FOX and NFL, 7:20 p.m.
NHL: Minnesota at San Jose, FSNO and FSWI, 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: International Friendly U.S. vs Sweden, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
