HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Winona at Caledonia, 7:15 p.m.; St. Charles at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Winona, Faribault at Mankato East, 9 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Lake City at St .Charles/Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.
ON TVAURORA GAMES: Day 3: Women’s Basketball, Albany, N.Y., ESPNU, 6:10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: NC State at South Carolina, SEC, 6 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, first round, Mölndal, Sweden, GOLF, 4 a.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women’s Open, first round, Aurora, Ontario, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, first round, Atlanta, GOLF, noon; Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, first round, Boise, Idaho, GOLF, 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL: World Series: Teams TBD, International semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 2 p.m.; World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN, 6:10 p.m.
MLB: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.; Cleveland at NY Mets OR Washington at Pittsburgh, MLB, 6 p.m.; NY Yankees at Oakland OR Toronto at LA Dodgers (games joined in progress), MLB, 9:30 p.m.
NFL: Preseason: Jacksonville at Miami, FOX, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
TENNIS: U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS, 10 a.m.; WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Quarterfinals, Bronx, N.Y., TENNIS, 10 a.m.; ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Quarterfinals, Winston-Salem, N.C., TENNIS, 2 p.m.
WNBA: Indiana at Los Angeles, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL: Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, Melbourne, Australia, NBA, 4:30 a.m.
