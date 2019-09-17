ON TV WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Purdue at Kentucky, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Stanford at Nebraska, BTN, 7 p.m.
GOLF: Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, first round, Incheon, South Korea, GOLF, 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 2 p.m.
MLB: Washington at St. Louis, MLB, noon; NY Mets at Colorado OR Kansas City at Oakland (joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.; Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN, 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S): UEFA Champions League: Tottenham at Olympicos, Group B, TNT, 11:55 a.m.; UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain, Group A. TNT, 2 p.m.; Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Early Rounds. TENNIS, 9 p,m.; WTA: The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, Guangzhou, China. TENNIS, 9 p.m.
WRESTLING: UWW: World Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (taped). NBCSN, 11 a.m.
