AUTO RACING: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan., NBC, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN’S): Maryland at Ohio State, BTN, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S): Rutgers at Northwestern, BTN, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S): Oklahoma at West Virginia, ESPNU, 2 p.m.; Georgia at Mississippi State, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): North Carolina State at Pittsburgh, ESPNU, noon; Georgia at Auburn, SEC, noon; Penn State at Michigan State, ESPN, 1 p.m.; Tennessee at Missouri, SEC, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, BTN, 3 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING: ISU Grand Prix: Skate America, Men’s and Ladie’s free skate, Las Vegas, NBC, 11 a.m.
GOLF: European Tour: Open de France, final round, Paris, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, Richmond, Va., GOLF, 12:30 p.m.; The Challenge: The Japan Skins, 18-hole exhibition match, Chiba, Japan, GOLF, 11 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 4 p.m.
MLB: A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), FS1, 6:30 p.m.
NFL: Regional Coverage: Oakland at Green Bay, CBS, noon; Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Detroit, FOX, noon; Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Chicago, FOX, 3:25 p.m.; Philadelphia at Dallas, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
RUGBY: World Cup 2019: Wales vs. France, Quarterfinal, Oita, Japan, NBCSN, 5 a.m.; Premiership: Wasps vs. London Irish (taped), NBCSN, 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S): Serie A: Internazionale at Sassuolo, ESPNEWS, 5:25 a.m.; Bundesliga: SC Paderborn vs. Köln, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, NBCSN, 10;25 a.m.; Bundesliga: Schalke at Hoffenheim, FS2, 10:50 a.m.; MLS Playoff: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union, Eastern Conference First Round, FS1, 2 p.m.; Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterey, FS2, 7 p.m.; MLS Playoff: La Galaxy at Minnesota United, Western Conference First Round, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S): NWSL Playoff: Reign FC at North Carolina Courage, Semifinal, ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.; NWSL Playoff: Portland Thorns FC at Chicago Red Stars, Semifinal, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Finals, TENNIS, 6 a.m.
