ON TV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Minnesota at Iowa, BTN, 6 p.m.; Missouri at Louisiana State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Alabama at Auburn, SEC, 7 p.m.; Penn State at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.; Texas at Texas Christian, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.
MLB: Playoff: Tampa Bay at Oakland, A.L. Wild Card, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Playoff: Tampa Bay at Oakland, A.L. Wild Card, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
NHL: Washington at St. Louis, NBCSN, 7 p.m.; San Jose at Vegas, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
RUGBY: World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN, 2:30 a.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S): UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Slavia Prague, Group F, TNT, 11:55 a.m.; UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at FC Barcelona, Group F, TNT, 2 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 9 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 6, Doha Qatar, NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.
