AUTO RACING: NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN, 2 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN, 3 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN, 4 p.m.; NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Dallas, Dallas, FS1, 5 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN, 6 p.m.
BOXING: Top Rank Main Card: Beterbiev vs. Gvozdyk, Philadelphia, ESPN, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Marshall at Florida Atlantic, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Ohio State at Northwestern, BTN, 7:30 p.m.; UNLV at Fresno State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S): Cornell at Yale, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Maryland, FS2, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Illinois at Wisconsin, FS2, 8 p.m.; Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC, 8 p.m.
GOLF: EPGA Tour: Open de France, second round, Paris, GOLF, 5 a.m.; EPGA Tour: Open de France, second round, Paris, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, Richmond, Va., GOLF, noon; PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, third round, Jeju Island, South Korea. GOLF, 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.
MLB: A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 5, FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA: Preseason: New Orleans at New York, TNT, 7 p.m.; Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
