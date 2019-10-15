COLLEGE FOOTBALL: South Alabama at Troy, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Indiana at Maryland, BTN, 5 p.m.; Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Ohio State, BTN, 7 p.m.; South Carolina at Florida, SEC, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, final round, French Lick, Ind., GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, first round, Jeju Island, South Korea, GOLF, 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.
MLB: N.L. Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, 3 p.m.; A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4, FS1, 7 p.m.
NBA: Preseason: Atlanta at New York, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Colorado at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Philadelphia at Edmonton, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 3 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 6:30 a.m.
