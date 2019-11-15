ON TV
NASCAR AUTO RACING: Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.; Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying, NBCSN, 1 p.m.; Xfinity Series The Ford EcoBoost 300, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Ohio at Villanova, FS2, 11 a.m.; St. Peter's at Providence, FS2, 1 p.m.; Vermont at St. John's, FS2, 3 p.m.; Louisiana Tech at Creighton, FS2, 5 p.m.; Troy at Indiana, BTN, 7 p.m.; Wofford at Butler, FS2, 7 p.m.; Southern California at Nevada (Reno), CBSSN, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Alabama at Mississippi State, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Indiana at Penn State, ABC, 11 a.m.; Florida at Missouri, CBS, 11 a.m.; Wisconsin at Nebraska, BTN, 11 a.m.; Michigan at Michigan State, FOX, 11 a.m.; Kansas at Oklahoma State, FS1, 11 a.m.; VMI at Army, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; TCU at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; UMass at Northwestern, BTN, 11 a.m.; Tulane at Temple, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Navy at Notre Dame, NBC, 1:30 p.m.; Ohio State at Rutgers, BTN, 2:30 p.m.; Wake Forest at Clemson, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Georgia at Auburn, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; Memphis at Houston, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; Texas at Iowa State, FS1, 2:30 p.m.; West Virginia at Kansas State, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Central Michigan at Ball State, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Kentucky at Vanderbilt, SEC, 2:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Iowa, FOX, 3 p.m.; Syracuse at Duke, ACC, 3 p.m.; Wyoming at Utah State, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Stanford at Washington State, PAC12, 3:30 p.m.; LSU at Ole Miss, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Cincinnati at South Florida, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Air Force at Colorado State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Oklahoma at Baylor, ABC, 6:30 p.m.; Appalachian State at Georgia State, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; South Carolina at Texas A&M, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; Louisville at NC State, ACCN, 6:30 p.m.; UCLA at Utah, FOX, 7 p.m.; New Mexico at Boise State, ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.; Arizona at Oregon, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.; USC at California, FS1, 10 p.m.
GOLF: PGA The Mayakoba Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.
NBA: Brooklyn at Chicago, NBA, 5 p.m.; Milwaukee at Indiana, FSWI, 6 p.m.; Houston at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.
NHL: Carolina at Minnesota, FSNO and FSWI, 1 p.m.
