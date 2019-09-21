ON TV
AUTO RACING: Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore, ESPN2, 7:05 a.m.; IndyCar Racing: The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif., NBC, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S): Wisconsin at Rutgers, BTN, 11 a.m.; Alabama at Arkansas, SEC, 2 p.m.; Tennessee at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Notre Dame at Michigan, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, final round, Surrey, England, GOLF, 6:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, Jackson, Miss., GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Sanford International, final round, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped), GOLF, 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 11:30 a.m.
MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, TBS, 1 p.m.; Philadelphia at Cleveland, ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
NFL: Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Kansas City, CBS, noon; Regional Coverage: Denver at Green Bay OR Oakland at Minnesota, noon; Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Seattle, CBS, 3:25 p.m.; LA Rams at Cleveland, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
RODEO: PRCA Tour Finale, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.
RUGBY: World Cup 2019: England vs. Tonga, Pool C, Sapporo, Japan, NBC, 5 a.m.; World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Scotland, Pool A, Yokohama, Japan, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S): Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.; Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.; Serie A: Fiorentina at Atalanta, ESPNEWS, 10:55 a.m.; Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1, 11 a.m.; MLS: Minnesota at Portland, ESPN, 2:55 p.m.
TENNIS: The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 3, Geneva, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 10 p.m.
WNBA: Playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, Semifinals, Game 3, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; Playoff: Connecticut at Los Angeles, Semifinals, Game 3, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING: UWW World Wrestling Champs—Day 9 (Same-Day Tape), NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
