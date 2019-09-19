AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL: Finals Series: Geelong at Richmond, Preliminary Final, FS2, 4:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING: Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 1, Singapore, ESPN2, 3:25 a.m.; Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 2, Singapore. ESPNU, 7:25 a.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 4 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 5 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
BOXING: ShoBox: The New Generation, Midland, Texas, SHO, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Florida International at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Air Force at Boise State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Utah at Southern California, FS1, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S): Wisconsin at Indiana, BTN, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S): Southern California at Baylor, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Pittsburgh at Penn State, BTN, 7 p.m.; Louisville at Kentucky, SEC, 7 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England, GOLF, 4 a.m.; European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England, GOLF, 8 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, second round, Jackson, Miss., GOLF, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Mo.), ESPNU, 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.
MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.; Philadelphia at Cleveland, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Colorado at LA Dodgers, ESPN, 9 p.m.
RUGBY: World Cup 2019: Japan vs. Russia, Pool A, Tokyo, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.; World Cup 2019: Australia vs. Fiji, Pool D, Sapporo, Japan, NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S): Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Schalke, FS2, 1:20 p.m.; Premier League: Bournemouth at Southampton, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
SURFING: WSL: Championship Tour, Day 2, Lemoore, Calif., FS2, 10 a.m.; WSL: Championship Tour, Day 2, Lemoore, Calif., FS2, 6 p.m.
TENNIS: WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals. TENNIS, 5 a.m.; The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 1 Day Session, Geneva, TENNIS, 6 a.m.; ATP: The Moselle Open, Quarterfinals, Metz, France, TENNIS, 10 a.m.; The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 1 Night Session, Geneva, TENNIS, noon; WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Semifinals & The Guangzhou Open, Finals, TENNIS, 10 p.m.
