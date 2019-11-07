AUTO RACING: Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.; Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying, NBCSN, 1 p.m.; Xfinity Series The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Central Connecticut State at St. John’s, FS2, 3 p.m.; Iona at La Salle, NBCSN, 3 p.m.; Texas at Purdue, FS1, 6 p.m.; Oklahoma at Minnesota, BTN, 7 p.m.; Rhode Island at Maryland, FS1, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Maryland at Ohio State, FOX, 11 a.m.; Penn State at Minnesota, ABC, 11 a.m.; Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Baylor at TCU, FS1, 11 a.m.; East Carolina at SMU, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; UMass at Army, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Western Kentucky at Arkansas, SEC, 11 a.m.; Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, BTN, 11 a.m.; Florida State at Boston College, ACCN, 11 a.m.; Stanford at Colorado, PAC12, 2 p.m.; LSU at Alabama, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; UConn at Cincinnati, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Kansas State at Texas, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, ACCN, 2:30 p.m.; Louisville at Miami, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; USC at Arizona State, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; UAB at Southern Mississippi, NFL, 2:30 p.m.; Illinois at Michigan State, FS1, 2:30 p.m.; Iowa at Wisconsin, FOX, 3 p.m.; New Mexico State at Ole Miss, SEC, 3 p.m.; Missouri at Georgia, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Washington at California, PAC12, 6 p.m.; Utah State at Fresno State, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Appalachian State at South Carolina, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Clemson at NC State, ABC, 6:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Duke, ACCN, 6:30 p.m.; Tennessee at Kentucky, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; Liberty at BYU, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; Iowa State at Oklahoma, FOX, 7 p.m.; Wyoming at Boise State, ESPN, 9:15 p.m.; Nevada at San Diego State, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 4 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA The TOTO Japan Classic, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League Crystal Palace at Chelsea, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Bundesliga RB Leipzig at Hertha Berlin, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Bundesliga Fortuna Dusseldorf at Schalke, FS2, 8:30 a.m.; Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich, FS2, 11:30 a.m.; Premier League Arsenal at Leicester City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Division 4 state championship, FSWI, 9 a.m.; Division 3 state championship, FSWI, 11:30 a.m.; Division 2 state championship, FSWI, 2:30 p.m.; Division 1 state championship, 7:30 p.m.
STATE BOYS SOCCER: Division 4 championship, FSWI, 11 a.m.; Division 3 state championship, FSWI, 1:30 p.m.; Division 2 state championship, FSWI, 4:30 p.m.; Division 1 state championship, FSWI, 7 p.m.
