MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Princeton at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.; Columbia at St. John’s, FS1, 6 p.m.; The Citadel at Illinois, BTN, 8 p.m.; Brigham Young at Boise State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.; Sacramento Classic: St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Fresno State, Sacramento, Calif., ESPNU, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Toledo at Buffalo, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.; Akron at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Missouri at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.; Florida at Auburn, SEC, 8 p.m.
NBA: Golden State at Dallas, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.; Boston at LA Clippers, ESPN, 9 p.m.
NHL: Washington at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
TENNIS: ITF: Davis Cup, U.S. vs. Italy, Group Stage 2, Madrid, FS2, 11 a.m.
