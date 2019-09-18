ON TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Houston at Tulane, ESPN, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S): Michigan at Penn State, BTN, 5 p.m.; Auburn at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.; Michigan State at Ohio State, BTN, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S): Washington at Wisconsin, FS1, 8 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England, GOLF, 4 a.m.; European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England, GOLF, 8 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, Jackson, Miss., GOLF, 1 p.m.; Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, second round, Incheon, South Korea, GOLF, 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 2 p.m.
MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, MLB, 11 a.m.; San Diego at Milwaukee, MLB, 3 p.m.; Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 6 p.m.
NFL: Tennessee at Jacksonville, NFL, 7:20 p.m.
SURFING: WSL: Championship Tour, Day 1, Lemoore, Calif., FS1, 6 p.m.
TENNIS: WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Early Rounds & The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 3 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds & The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Early Rounds, The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals, TENNIS, 10 p.m.
WNBA: Playoffs: Los Angeles at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 2, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.; Playoffs: Las Vegas at Washington, Semifinal, Game 2, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: UWW: World Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (taped), NBCSN, 11 a.m.
