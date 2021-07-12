x-ontap
A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a Fargo, North Dakota, woman accused of driving nearly 140 mph o…
A man was medflighted from Lake Wazee on Sunday after emergency personnel in Jackson County responded to a report of a distressed swimmer.
BRISTOL, Va. — Strongwell (USA) has announced the promotion of Josh Maggert, of Winona, to general manager, Minnesota and Mexico Operations.
Here is the full statement issued by the Diocese of La Crosse:
The Diocese of La Crosse announced Friday that it was removing a controversial La Crosse priest from his role as pastor.
A 55-year-old La Crosse man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Trempealeau County.
After a year's break due to COVID-19, the 2021 Winona County Fair has kicked off in St. Charles.
Big Jake ate nearly two bales of hay a day as well as 30 quarts of oats and vitamins and minerals mixed together, according to Jerry Gilbert.
Jody L. Stoltman, 63, of Winona, Minn., died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home. Memorial services are pending on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in…
Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent are partnering to help the Skappel family build themselves a safe, decent place to call home.