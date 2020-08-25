HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF: Cochrane-Fountain City, G-E-T, Arcadia at Viroqua, 4 p.m.
wednesday
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF: Cochrane-Fountain City, G-E-T, Arcadia at Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF: Cochrane-Fountain City, G-E-T, Arcadia at Viroqua, 4 p.m.
wednesday
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF: Cochrane-Fountain City, G-E-T, Arcadia at Viroqua, 4 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.