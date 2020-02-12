HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S BASKETBALL: Mankato East at Winona, 7:30 p.m.; Winona Cotter at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Rushford Peterson at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; P-E-M at St. Charles, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Winona at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.; La Crescent at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m.; St. Charles at P-E-M, 7:30 p.m.; Whitehall at C-FC, 7:15 p.m.; Arcadia at Logan, 7:15 p.m.
NORDIC SKI: Winona at Biwabik.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSIC—Sioux Falls (S.D.) at Winona State, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NSIC—Sioux Falls (S.D.) at Winona State, 5:30 p.m.
