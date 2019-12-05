HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Winona at Austin, 7:30 p.m.; La Crescent at Rushford Peterson, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Winona at Becker, 7:15 p.m.; Caledonia at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m.; St. Charles at Southland, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Austin at Winona, 7:30 p.m.; Fillmore Central at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Lewiston-Altura at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m.; Southland at St. Charles, 7:30 p.m.; West Salem at Arcadia, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING: Arcadia at Melrose-Mindoro triangular
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSIC—Winona State at Augustana (S.D.), 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NSIC—Winona State at Augustana (S.D.), 5:30 p.m.
