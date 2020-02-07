HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS HOCKEY: Austin at Winona, 2 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Big 9 Conference Meet at Austin, 3 p.m.
NORDIC SKI: Winona at Lakeville
WRESTLING: Coulee Conference Tournament at Black River Falls, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSIC—Winona State at University of Mary (N.D.), 5:30 p.m. MIAC—Bethel at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NSIC—Winona State at University of Mary (N.D.), 3:30 p.m. MIAC—Bethel at Saint Mary’s, 3 p.m.
