A man was medflighted from Lake Wazee on Sunday after emergency personnel in Jackson County responded to a report of a distressed swimmer.
A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a Fargo, North Dakota, woman accused of driving nearly 140 mph o…
BRISTOL, Va. — Strongwell (USA) has announced the promotion of Josh Maggert, of Winona, to general manager, Minnesota and Mexico Operations.
Painters scrambled Friday to fix a giant typo on a central Wisconsin village's water tower.
After a year's break due to COVID-19, the 2021 Winona County Fair has kicked off in St. Charles.
Big Jake ate nearly two bales of hay a day as well as 30 quarts of oats and vitamins and minerals mixed together, according to Jerry Gilbert.
A 16-year-old from Nelson was injured in a rollover crash Friday morning in Buffalo County.
Tyson didn't say in which states the products were sold, but detailed which products were subject to recall. Find out more here.
Jody L. Stoltman, 63, of Winona, Minn., died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home. Memorial services are pending on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in…
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma, according to a medical examiner. He was 24. The NHL club had earlier said he died from an apparent head injury in a fall.