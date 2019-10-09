COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Martinez may not play v. Gophers
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska began preparing for this week’s game at unbeaten Minnesota as if sophomore Noah Vedral would start at quarterback in place of Adrian Martinez.
Martinez limped to the sideline at the end of the third quarter of the Cornhuskers’ win against Northwestern on Saturday and had ice on his left knee when he came out of the medical tent.
He didn’t practice Monday.
Coach Scott Frost, as per his policy, did not disclose the nature of Martinez’s injury. If Vedral starts, freshman Luke McCaffrey would be the backup.
“We’ll let the week develop and see where Adrian is, but we feel good about it if we have to go with Noah and Luke,” Frost said.
“Those guys got a bunch of reps today, and they’ve been repping a lot all through the fall. If it ends up being them, we’re fine.”
Top receiver JD Spielman also left the Northwestern game with a knee injury in the second half, and Frost offered no update on him other than to say, “He’ll be all right.”
Vedral quarterbacked the Huskers’ last four series against Northwestern, and his first 11 plays netted just 17 yards. On the final possession, he hit Wan’Dale Robinson with a 32-yard pass and ran twice for 13 yards to set up Lane McCallum’s 25-yard field goal as time ran out for a 13-10 win.
NFL
Giants without top players
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The heavily underdog New York Giants are going to be without their top two running backs and their two leading receivers against the New England Patriots.
Coach Pat Shurmur announced Wednesday running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and tight end Evan Engram will not play on Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots (5-0).
It will mark the third straight game Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has missed with a high sprain to his right ankle. He was hurt on Sept. 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has practiced on a limited basis in three straight workouts.
By sitting out, Barkley will get an extra 10 days to rehab for a possible return on Oct. 20 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Shepard, Engram and Gallman were hurt Sunday in the 28-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
The injury to Gallman leaves the Giants with two healthy running backs, Eli Penny and rookie Jon Hilliman.
NBA
NBA cancels media sessions
The NBA called off scheduled media sessions Wednesday for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in Shanghai, and it remains unclear if the teams will play in China this week as scheduled.
The teams were practicing in Shanghai, where at least two other NBA events in advance of the start of the China games were canceled as part of the ongoing rift that started after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a tweet last week that showed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.
“Given the fluidity of the situation, today’s media availability has been postponed,” the league said. By nightfall Wednesday in China, which is 12 hours ahead of Eastern time in the U.S., the availabilities had not been rescheduled — though having them on Thursday remains possible.
An NBA Cares event in Shanghai that was to benefit Special Olympics was called off, as was a “fan night” celebration that was to be highlighted by the league announcing plans to refurbish some outdoor courts in that city. And workers in multiple spots around Shanghai were tearing down large outdoor promotional advertisements for Thursday’s Lakers-Nets game.
The teams are also supposed to play Saturday in Shenzhen.
BASEBALL
Minor-leaguer loses money by playing
Tyler Cyr is making a name for himself. The San Francisco Giants minor league relief pitcher has climbed the organizational ladder, from rookie ball in 2015, to Triple-A Sacramento — one rung below the major leagues — this past season.
What he is not making: Money.
In an attempt to shine a light on the plight of minor league baseball prospects, Cyr, a Fremont native, took to Twitter on Monday to share his paycheck. Which took some courage.
Cyr’s contract was worth $10,275. His net pay was $8,216.58.
During his minor league career, Cyr has compiled a 12-10 record with 29 saves and a 2.76 ERA. The downside:
He tweeted that since being drafted (in the 10th round in 2015) he has paid to play baseball — $94 in 2016; $112; 2017; $1,250 in 2018; and $487.64 in 2019.
It appears Cyr decided to raise awareness of minor league poverty when minor league pitcher Randy Dobnak, who Cyr says had to drive for Uber during spring training, was promoted to the Twins major league roster and pitched against the Yankees in the ALDS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.