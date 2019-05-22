COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Michigan hires Howard as coach
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Juwan Howard is coming back to Michigan.
The former member of the Fab Five agreed to a five-year deal, which will pay him $2 million in his first year, on Wednesday to lead the Wolverines.
“As a ‘Michigan Man’ I know the place our program has in college basketball and I embrace the chance to build onto that history and lead us to championships both in the Big Ten and national level,” Howard said. “We will continue to develop young men on the court, in the classroom and in the community that our fan base will continue to be proud of.”
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, in his first major move in three years in charge of the department, is giving the Miami Heat assistant coach his first shot at being a head coach other than during the NBA’s summer league.
He replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Howard helped Michigan reach the national championship game twice, playing alongside Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. The school later removed the Fab Five’s Final Four banners from Crisler Arena as part of self-imposed sanctions that stemmed from one of the NCAA’s largest financial scandals.
NBA
Bucks shirt sales benefit charity
MILWAUKEE — A lot of the Milwaukee Bucks merchandise celebrates the starters on the team, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo. But a new T-shirt promoting the guys on the bench hopes to do some good in the Milwaukee community.
Nicknamed the “Bench Mob,” players such as guards George Hill, Pat Connaughton, Malcolm Brogdon and forward Ersan Ilyasova have made major contributions to the Bucks playoff run.
As of Sunday, the Bucks’ bench was averaging 37.5 points per game, the highest among the four teams remaining in the playoffs and the third-highest of the 16 teams that made the playoffs.
Following Tuesday night’s 120-102 win for Toronto, the Bucks and Raptors are tied at two game a piece in the Eastern Conference finals.
The Bucks are selling a “Bench Mob” T-shirt honoring the players on the bench and proceeds from sales will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. After the season is over the Bench Mob will vote on which charity the foundation will support with the proceeds.
NHL
Blues ready to recreate history
Seeing the famous photo of Bobby Orr scoring the 1970 Stanley Cup-winning goal to beat his St. Louis Blues doesn’t bring back bad memories for Scotty Bowman.
“Not really,” the legendary coach said. “Because we didn’t have a big opportunity to win that series.”
Orr and the big, bad Boston Bruins swept Bowman’s overmatched, expansion-era Blues in that series. Now 49 years later, Boston is in its third final in nine seasons and St. Louis is back for the first time since 1970, but this Bruins-Blues rematch is a showdown between two of the NHL’s best teams since Jan. 1.
“Now it’s more level,” Bowman said. “(The Blues) don’t give a lot of room in their end, and of course their goalie’s been lights out.”
Coming off a sweep of Carolina in the Eastern Conference final, the Bruins are favored in the series that begins Monday in Boston. Goaltender Tuukka Rask is the front-runner to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. Brad Marchand is playing some of the best hockey of his career with 18 points in 17 games, and there’s a mix of veterans from the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team and fresh players eager to get their names etched on the trophy.
“I think as you get older, you appreciate it even more, and you realize how hard it is to get to this point and advance and be thankful and stay in the moment,” center Patrice Bergeron said. “But then it’s back to work, and there’s a lot of work in front of us.”
NFL
Changes considered for pass-interference replay
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — NFL owners gave the competition committee the go-ahead Wednesday to decide whether to refine the new rule allowing replay challenges involving pass interference.
The proposed tweak would take the decision on whether to review in the final two minutes of each half out of the hands of the officials. Reviews in the final two minutes would instead require a coach’s challenge.
Owners voted to hold the NFL draft in Cleveland in 2021, the 75th anniversary of the Browns, and in Kansas City in 2023. The league said it delayed choosing a site for 2022 because about 20 cities are interested in hosting that year.
Regarding pass interference, the league fears too many stoppages of play in the closing minutes if those reviews are left up to the officials. A decision on whether to require a coach’s challenge in the final two minutes will come after the competition committee consults with coaches next month.
Owners voted in March to allow pass interference calls or non-calls to be challenged by coaches and reviewed via replay as a one-year experiment. Under the rule adopted then, in the final two minutes only officials in the booth can stop the game for reviews involving pass interference, as is the case with other reviewable plays.
The competition committee may also exempt Hail Mary passes so they’re not reviewable. That change would require coming up with a formal definition of a Hail Mary.
BASEBALL
Braves draft choice heads to Japan
NEW YORK — After failing to sign with Atlanta and losing a grievance against the Braves, 19-year-old right-hander Carter Stewart has agreed to a six-year contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Japan’s Pacific League that will guarantee $6 million to $7 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not been finalized. The deal is likely to be announced May 30 at a news conference in Southern California and will be subject to Stewart obtaining a Japanese work visa, which probably occur in early June. Stewart would then report to the Hawks’ development complex.
Stewart’s contract will have additional bonus provisions.
Stewart would have been eligible for next month’s amateur draft. He was 2-2 with a 1.70 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 74-plus innings this year at Eastern Florida State College.
He was selected by the Braves with the eighth overall pick in last year’s draft from Eau Gallie High School in Florida, and negotiations were complicated by a wrist injury.
