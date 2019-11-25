MLB
Twins name Varela as hitting coach
On Monday, the Twins announced the hiring of Edgar Varela as their new hitting coach, according to a source with knowledge of the move. Varela will replace James Rowson, who left the club after three seasons to become the bench coach and offensive coordinator of the Miami Marlins.
Varela, 39, will join the major league staff after spending the past two seasons as Twins minor league field coordinator.
Before choosing Varela, the Twins interviewed several candidates from inside and outside the organization. The club also reached out to some of its players for input.
A native of San Gabriel, Calif., Varela is a graduate of Long Beach State. He was drafted in the 31st round by the White Sox in 2002 and signed as an infielder, playing in the Arizona and Florida organizations and never rising above Class A. He began his coaching career in 2008 with the Gulf Coast League Pirates.
He managed Pirates rookie league teams for three seasons — Bristol (Va.) in 2014-15 and the GCL Pirates in Bradenton, Fla., in 2016. He was Pittsburgh’s Latin American hitting coordinator in 2017.
Varela and assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez will be tasked to move forward with one of the top offenses in baseball in 2019, a group that swatted a major league-record 307 home runs and also had a record five different players hit at least 30 home runs. Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano, Mitch Garver and Max Kepler were among hitters who enjoyed career years under Rowson’s guidance.
The Twins might not have their staff settled yet, as bench coach Derek Shelton remains a candidate for the Pirates’ managerial position. That hiring process has been slowed by the recent hiring of Ben Cherington as Pittsburgh general manager.
NCAAW
Kennesaw State player indicted on murder charges
ATLANTA — A starting point guard for a Georgia university women’s basketball team is one of five people indicted on charges including murder in the July killing of a man who was found shot to death in the parking deck of an Atlanta apartment complex.
Kennesaw State University’s Kamiyah Street, 20, turned herself in Thursday, according to Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan.
The university’s athletic department said in a statement that once it found out about her arrest Thursday, Street was “suspended indefinitely” from all team and athletic activities.
Street remained in the Fulton County jail Monday without bond.
Street and the four men named in the indictment all face charges including murder, felony murder, attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Atlanta police said in an emailed statement that officers responded around 1:45 a.m. on July 16 to a report of a person shot and found Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne, 21, dead in the parking deck. Preliminary information indicates it may have been a “targeted shooting,” and the investigation is ongoing, the statement says.
The indictment filed Oct. 22 names Street, along with: Cortez Devon Banks, 22; Dontacus Brantley, 20; Johnerton Blake Gilstrap, 21; and Tobias Raynard Wells, 20.
Police investigators were able to identify and secure warrants for the four men in Hubbard-Etienne’s death, Atlanta police Sgt. John Chafee wrote in an email. The decision to also charge Street was made by the Fulton County district attorney’s office, Chafee wrote.
District Attorney Paul Howard said in an emailed statement Monday that police had identified Street by reviewing surveillance video, and when she was questioned she admitted her presence and participation in the death.
An independent investigation of the shooting and its circumstances “clearly indicated Street’s involvement with the death,” Howard said.
The 14-count indictment says Hubbard-Etienne was shot to death during an armed robbery attempt and also says at least one shot was fired at a second man. The indictment does not say who fired the shots, but all five defendants are charged with murder and felony murder, both of which carry an automatic sentence of life in prison.
UFC
Police believe missing remains to be UFC fighter’s stepdaughter
AUBURN, Ala. — An Alabama district attorney said Monday that authorities have “good reason” to believe human remains found belong to the missing stepdaughter of a UFC heavyweight fighter.
The remains were found on a county road in neighboring Macon County, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told The Associated Press.
“I can confirm that human remains have been found in Macon County on County Road 2 and we have good reason to believe they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” Hughes said.
Police have arrested two people in the disappearance last month of Blanchard, 19. She was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris.
After she disappeared, her black Honda CRV was found abandoned more than 50 miles (90 kilometers) away at an apartment complex in Montgomery, Alabama. Auburn police detective Josh Mixon said Blanchard’s blood was found in the car and it appeared she had suffered a life-threatening injury.
Mixon testified that convenience store video footage showed a man buying a beverage look over at Blanchard. He said tipsters later identified the man as Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, and a man at the store told investigators he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into her car and drive away.
Police have arrested Yazeed and a second man, 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher of Montgomery, in Blanchard’s disappearance. In an arrest warrant filed with the court Monday, police said Fisher helped Yazeed by disposing of evidence and driving him.
