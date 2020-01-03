COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gophers pick new OC
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck hired Mike Sanford Jr. and promoted Matt Simon to fill his offensive coordinator vacancy Friday.
Sanford, who will also serve as quarterbacks coach, held the dual role at Utah State in 2019. He was the head coach for Western Kentucky for two seasons prior to that, after stints as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame (2015-16) and Boise State (2014). Sanford has also been on staff at Stanford, Yale and UNLV. He played quarterback for Boise State.
Simon, who will continue as wide receivers coach, had his title elevated to co-offensive coordinator after handling the play calling in the Outback Bowl victory over Auburn on Wednesday. The Gophers had 494 total yards in a 31-24 win to finish 11-2.
Sanford and Simon will replace Kirk Ciarrocca, who had served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Fleck since he became head coach at Western Michigan in 2013, following him to Minnesota in 2017. Ciarrocca was hired last week by Penn State for the same post.
Young declares for draft: Record-setting defensive end Chase Young is leaving Ohio State early to enter the NFL draft, a widely expected move.
The junior Heisman Trophy finalist made the announcement Friday on Twitter. He says he looks forward to “joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special.”
Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5, also the best in school history. He reached that number despite being benched for two games because he violated NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.
Young was a unanimous All-American selection and a rare defensive player to be selected a Heisman finalist. He collected a slew of other postseason honors.
Miss. St. fires HC: Mississippi State fired Joe Moorhead after just two seasons Friday, making the unusual decision to dismiss a coach after a bowl game.
The Bulldogs went 14-12 under Moorhead, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Penn State. He was hired after the 2017 season when Dan Mullen left Mississippi State for Florida.
This season, Mississippi State (6-7) made it to the postseason with a one-point victory against rival Mississippi in the regular-season finale. The Bulldogs then lost 38-28 to Louisville in the Music City Bowl.
“In this case, it goes a little bit beyond just wins and losses, although I want to state for sure that wins and losses matter,” athletic director John Cohen said at a news conference. “There were some other issues at stake that we had to consider.”
The firing comes four days after the Music City Bowl loss. Leading up to that game, there were reports of a post-practice fight between freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader and starting linebacker Willie Gay that left Shrader injured.
Moorhead didn’t confirm a fight or details of Shrader’s injury, but did say before the bowl game that the two players had spoken to each other and the issue was addressed internally. Shrader had been slated to start, but did not play against Louisville.
“Is it the (only) factor? No,” Cohen said regarding how much of an impact the reports of a fight had on his decision. “But it is a factor, one of several factors.”
NFL
Browns interview Chiefs OC
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are interviewing Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in Kansas City to possibly be their next head coach.
Bieniemy is the third candidate to interview with the Browns, who met Thursday with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy at their facility and traveled to Baltimore to speak with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam wants to hire a coach first before turning his attention to finding a new general manager following John Dorsey’s sudden departure this week.
The 50-year-old Bieniemy has been on Cleveland’s radar for some time, mostly because he worked with Dorsey in Kansas City. However, he was not one of the candidates the Browns interviewed during their coaching search early in 2019 before the team hired Freddie Kitchens.
Bieniemy played nine seasons in the NFL before he got into coaching, first at Colorado, his alma mater. He’s been with the Chiefs since 2013 and has worked with Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017.
NHL
Montgomery calls firing by Stars ‘appropriate,’ enters rehab
DALLAS — Former Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery said Friday his abrupt dismissal by the NHL club was “appropriate” and he has entered alcohol rehab.
Montgomery’s statement was his first public comment since he was fired Dec. 10 for unspecified unprofessional conduct. He said the firing was “a wake-up call.”
“It was also the appropriate call,” Montgomery said. “I let the team’s front office, staff and players down.
“More importantly, I let my wife and my family down. The team’s decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living a damaging lifestyle or get help. I decided to get help.”
Montgomery said he entered a rehab facility Friday, adding it has “been an overwhelming and a very humbling experience knowing that I am not alone.”
General manager Jim Nill wouldn’t get into specifics when he announced the firing of the third coach he has hired since taking over in April 2013.
The 50-year-old Montgomery was in his second season with Dallas after making the rare jump from college coaching at the University of Denver. The Stars made the second round of the playoffs with their rookie coach.
The Stars were 17-11-3 when Montgomery was fired, having recovered from a dismal 1-7-1 start by going 14-1-1. They have since gone 6-3-1 under interim coach Rick Bowness and entered Friday’s games in third place in the Central Division.
