MLB
Mets fire manager Callaway
NEW YORK — Mickey Callaway was fired by the New York Mets on Thursday after missing the playoffs in both his seasons as manager.
The move came four days after New York wrapped up an 86-76 season that marked a nine-win improvement over his 2018 debut.
But a strong second half wasn’t enough to save the embattled Callaway, who had one year remaining on his contract. New York went 46-26 following the All-Star break and made an unlikely charge into the National League wild-card race, only to be eliminated during the final week.
The Mets became the seventh team seeking a new manager this offseason, joining the Angels, Cubs, Giants, Padres, Pirates and Royals.
Trout, Verlander, Yates win Baseball Digest awards: Mike Trout has been chosen major league player of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay.
The star outfielder from the Los Angeles Angels edged Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger by two points in voting by a 17-member panel of baseball writers, broadcasters, former players and executives.
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was selected pitcher of the year and San Diego Padres closer Kirby Yates got picked as the top reliever.
The awards were announced Thursday. Trout also won in 2014.
Trout set a career high with 45 home runs even the two-time AL MVP didn’t play after Sept. 7 because of a foot injury. He batted .291 with 104 RBIs and ranked second in the majors with a 1.083 OPS.
Verlander, also a two-time winner, led the big leagues with 21 wins and 223 innings pitched. He was second in the American League with 300 strikeouts and a 2.58 ERA. The right-hander tossed his third career no-hitter and became the 18th pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts.
Astros teammate Gerrit Cole finished a distant second.
Yates had the most saves in the majors, converting 41 of 44 chances and compiling a 1.19 ERA that was the lowest among all relievers.
NFL
Darnold nearing return
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold’s swollen spleen has taken center stage for the New York Jets.
The 22-year-old quarterback is scheduled to have blood tests and an ultrasound Friday to determine if the enlarged organ has returned to normal size — or close to it — and allow Darnold to play in a game for the first time since the season opener.
Darnold, the Jets and their fans are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping he gets good news from the doctors.
“It's a tough thing because you want to stay safe,” Darnold said Thursday. “I want to make sure that I'm safe out there, and that, you know, I'm not going to die.”
Darnold managed a smile while saying that, but he fully understands the seriousness of the situation.
He was diagnosed with mononucleosis on Sept. 11 — three days after the season opener — and has been gradually working his way back to the field. Darnold was cleared for non-contact activity on Monday, and has been practicing as if he’ll start Sunday at Philadelphia. But, it will all depend on whether the swelling in his spleen has dissipated enough to get him medical clearance to play.
Darnold has been working on regaining his timing on his throws, as well as his accuracy, while rebuilding chemistry with the offense. He has also been building his stamina back up after a long layoff.
“Yeah, I feel like I'm good enough to play,” he said. “My energy is great. I'm having fun out there, having a good time in the huddle, breaking the huddle, just playing football. It's good to be back from that standpoint. I feel like I'm good to go, but obviously there are some things that need to get cleared before that happens.”
NHL
Philadelphia to honor late Flyers owner
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers founder Ed Snider will be honored with a mural in South Philadelphia.
The Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation and Mural Arts Philadelphia will dedicate "Snider Hockey: Inspiring Our Youth" on Saturday at 10th and Snyder Avenue. Snider, who died in 2016 , had long said he wanted his youth hockey foundation to become his legacy. The Flyers won Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975 under Snider. He was arguably the most influential executive in Philadelphia sports history.
Snider Hockey was founded in 2005 and about 3,000 students are involved with the program. Snider Hockey targets inner-city boys and girls who otherwise would not have the opportunity to learn to skate or to play ice hockey.
The design was created by artist Jared Bader and highlights how Snider Hockey builds lives and unites communities through its on-ice and off-ice initiatives.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dawkins sentenced for role in bribery scandal
NEW YORK — An aspiring sports business manager convicted of bribery conspiracy in a college basketball scandal that shook amateur athletics was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison as his lawyer promised to continue to fight to clear his name.
Christian Dawkins, 26, of Atlanta, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Edgardo Ramos.
Unusual legal aspects of the case led Ramos to grant a request to let Dawkins remain free until an appeals court decides whether a May jury verdict convicting him of bribery conspiracy and bribery should be upheld.
He also faces a six-month prison sentence after he was convicted in a related case stemming from the prosecution that revealed that top college coaches and some families of young athletes were paid off to steer NBA-bound athletes to favored handlers. That sentence also will not have to be served until an appeals court rules.
Dawkins' attorney, Steven A. Haney Sr., said outside court that he will appeal his client’s conviction on numerous grounds, including because college coaches were not permitted to testify as defense witnesses.
