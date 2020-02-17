HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cotter given No. 4 seed
The Cotter girls basketball team found out Sunday where their hopeful march to the MSHSL state tournament will begin.
The Ramblers (22-3) were given a four seed for the MSHSL Section 1AA girls basketball tournament. They will host No. 13 La Crescent-Hokah 7 p.m. Thursday. Cotter, which is currently in the middle of a 10-game winning streak, defeated the Lancers in the regular season finale 70-48 on Friday.
If Cotter wins they will play the winner of No. 5 Stewartville/No. 12 Kenyon-Wanamingo at 7:30 p.m. at the Rochester Mayo Civic Arena. The Ramblers defeated Stewartville 62-46 on Dec. 5.
Top-ranked Rochester Lourdes earned the top seed followed by Lake City (No. 2) and Goodhue (No. 3). The Ramblers fell to Lourdes 61-39 on Jan. 4, but took care of Lake City 62-47 on Dec. 10. Cotter knocked the Tigers out last year when Lake City was the top seed.
Lewiston-Altura was given the No. 14 seed and will play at No. 3 Goodhue 7 p.m. Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Winhawks to host playoff game
The Winona Senior High School boys hockey team was given the No. 8 seed for the MSHSL Section 1A boys hockey tournament. They will host No. 9 seed Austin (1-23) 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bud King Ice Arena.
The Winhawks (12-12-1) defeated the Packers twice by a combined score of 15-3.
The winner will face top-seeded Dodge County 7 p.m. Thursday at Dodge County Arena.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UConn falls out of top five
NEW YORK — UConn’s record streak of top five appearances in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll is over.
The Huskies fell to sixth on Monday, ending a run of 253 consecutive weeks as one of the first five teams in the Top 25. That historic stretch dated back to Feb. 5, 2007. Connecticut’s run dwarfs the No. 2 all-time mark of 96 set by Louisiana Tech in the 1980s.
The longest current streak is now held by No. 1 South Carolina at 11. The Gamecocks had a hand in ending the Huskies’ run by routing UConn last Monday night. The Huskies’ three losses this season have come to the Gamecocks, No. 2 Baylor and third-ranked Oregon. South Carolina earned 27 first-place votes from the national media panel. Baylor received two and Oregon one.
UConn’s streak may have continued had fourth-ranked Stanford not had a miracle finish to beat Colorado on Sunday. The Cardinal trailed by three with 12 seconds left when Kiana Williams tied the game. She then stole the ball from Mya Hollingshed and sank a 40-footer at the buzzer.
The Cardinal moved up four spots in the poll. Louisville moved into fifth after knocking off then-No. 4 N.C. State on Thursday.
Maryland, UCLA, Mississippi State and N.C. State round out the first 10 teams.
Princeton re-entered the Top 25 this week, coming in 25th. Tennessee fell out of the poll.
Inside the numbers
During UConn’s record run the Huskies were No. 1 in the poll for 151 weeks, including 51 consecutive weeks from 2008-10. A total of 27 other teams had been in the top five during that stretch; none came close to lasting as long as the Huskies.
Moving on up
Maryland jumped three places to seventh this week. The Terrapins have been playing extremely well lately, including a 34-point win over Iowa last week to take command of the Big Ten. The Terrapins were fourth in the preseason poll before falling to as low as 20th on Jan. 13. They’ve been climbing ever since.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Michigan new No. 1
Michigan showed no signs of being a one-hit wonder on the first weekend of the college baseball season.
The 2019 national runner-up Wolverines knocked off top-10 opponents Vanderbilt and Arizona State and finished their trip to the Phoenix area with a 3-1 record.
The success in the desert earned Michigan the No. 1 ranking by Baseball America on Monday, and the Wolverines are a consensus top-10 team in the other polls.
The question entering the season was whether there would be a drop-off for a team that got hot at the right time last year. The Wolverines barely made the 64-team NCAA Tournament, reached the College World Series for the first time since 1984 and made a run to the finals, losing to Vanderbilt in three games.
“Every time you do it the first time, people just label it a ‘Cinderella run,’” coach Erik Bakich said Monday. “That’s the natural reaction from fans and most people, but even sometimes with players and administrators and everybody really. Seeing is believing.”
Bakich said he sensed in fall practices that his players were still hungry after coming up just short of the program’s first national title since 1962. The team lost its No. 1 and 2 starting pitchers and Big Ten player of the year Jordan Brewer, among others.
Jeff Criswell is back to anchor the rotation and catcher Joe Donovan, shortstop Jack Blomgren and outfielder Jordan Nwogu are among key returning players.
“You don’t always know who the breakout guys are going to be,” Bakich said, “but I think we saw a glimpse of some guys who showed flashes of what’s to come.”
Fifth-year senior and new starting first baseman Matt Schmidt hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning Friday to beat Vanderbilt 4-3 and junior Blake Beers, mostly a reliever last year, pitched 5⅔ shutout innings in an 8-5 win over Cal Poly on Saturday.
Then redshirt freshman Steven Hajjar, who missed last season with a torn ACL, struck out seven and held Arizona State’s potent offense scoreless on three hits over six innings of a 5-0 win Saturday night.
The Wolverines lost 7-1 on Sunday to 2019 regional finalist Connecticut. “We kind of ran out of gas,” Bakich said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.