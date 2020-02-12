COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Warriors sweep season opening series against Grand View U
ROCHESTER — The 18th-ranked Winona State softball team started their 2020 campaign in style, combining to hit eight home runs on Tuesday inside the RCTC Dome as the Warriors to swept Grand View University 8-0 (5) and 8-4.
Junior Rylee Stout connected with one long ball in the opener and proceeded to circle the bases three more times in the finale, successfully surpassing her home run total from a year ago (3) in just one day.
Collectively, Winona State has already matched its home run output from its first 16 games of 2019.
Stout wasted little time getting her huge day started with a solo bomb in the bottom of the first inning in the opener. Jen Giesey added a two-run blast in the second inning which proved to be plenty of run support for Kleman in the circle.
Jordyn Kleman allowed just four hits over five innings and struck out four batters without issuing a walk.
In the bottom of the fourth, Ann Smolenski and Carly Kordich added run-scoring doubles, while freshman Libby Neveau recorded her first collegiate home run, a two-run shot, in the fifth frame to end the run-ruled ballgame.
In the finale, Stout went 4-for-4 at the plate with a trio of homers and five RBI. Her first round-tripper was again in the first inning and tied the affair after Grand View took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
With the Warriors trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the third, Stout went deep again and was followed two batters later by Alexis Kelsey who homered as well to knot the score.
Trailing once more in the fourth frame, 4-3, freshman Marissa Mullen connected on a solo homer to tie the game before Stout drilled her third of the game to give WSU a 6-4 advantage.
Katie Kolb added an RBI-single in the sixth inning and the Vikings finally kept Stout inside the yard, but yielded a run-scoring single for the final tally of the ballgame.
Liz Pautz (1-0) went the distance for a complete game win. The junior scattered seven hits over seven innings and allowed four runs (three earned) while striking out five batters.
The Warriors will travel to Rosemont, Illinois next weekend for five games at the Lewis Dome Invitational, beginning with a showdown vs. No. 3 Grand Valley State on Friday, February 21.
NHL
Wild’s Dumba fined $5,000
NEW YORK — Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for slashing Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves.
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the punishment, which is the maximum allowable amount under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The incident occurred in the first period of the Golden Knights-Wild game on Tuesday night, when Dumba hit Reaves with his stick in the midsection. Reaves was doubled over in pain for a bit before leaving the ice. Dumba had taken a big hit from Reaves along the boards just before the slash. Neither of those plays drew a penalty.
Reaves took two penalties in the game, roughing and high-sticking, for different incidents. The Wild beat the Golden Knights 4-0.
NFL
Browns’ Garrett reinstated by NFL
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Browns’ star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph last season.
The league lifted its ban Wednesday on Garrett, who ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and smashed him over the head with it during a Nov. 14 game on national television. Garrett missed Cleveland’s final six games and his loss was a major blow to the Browns, who went 2-4 without him, finished 6-10, fired coach Freddie Kitchens and saw general manager John Dorsey resign.
On Monday, Garrett met with Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials in the final step before he was cleared to return. He can participate in all of the Browns’ offseason activities and that’s a big relief as the team is undergoing another new start under coach Kevin Stefanski.
Garrett is cleared to return to all activities with the Browns.
College Football
Michigan State hires Tucker
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State hired Colorado’s Mel Tucker as its new football coach Wednesday, rallying to land a veteran leader with ties to the school who decided to leave the Buffaloes after a single season.
The Spartans lured Tucker away from Colorado with a lucrative contract offer after appearing to be interested in coaches such as Luke Fickell, Robert Saleh and Pat Shurmur. Tucker will replace Mark Dantonio, who retired two weeks ago after 13 mostly successful seasons.
Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him an opportunity to run the Pac-12 program after he was Georgia defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes and they were 5-7 last season to match the program’s record from each of the previous two years.
The 48-year-old Tucker was a graduate assistant at Michigan State under Nick Saban in the late 1990s. His departure caught many by surprise, especially after he and George issued statements Saturday that seemed intended to quell speculation about him going to Michigan State.
St. John’s-St. Thomas game gets moved to Vikings stadium
St. John's and St. Thomas will play their final game as Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foes at U.S. Bank Stadium this fall.
St. John’s announced Wednesday that the Nov. 7 game will be in Minneapolis, the first college football game to be staged at the NFL home of the Minnesota Vikings. This will be the 90th edition in a series that first began in 1901, potentially the last meeting between the two schools. St. Thomas, which will be ousted from the MIAC after the 2020-21 school year for competitive reasons, has applied to the NCAA to become a Division I institution.
St. Thomas moved its home games in the rivalry to Allianz Field in 2019 and to Target Field in 2017. Last year at the Major League Soccer stadium, a crowd of 19,508 was counted. Two years before that at the Major League Baseball venue, the attendance was announced at 37,355, then a record for a Division III game.
Six of the eight largest crowds recorded in Division III have been games between the Tommies and Johnnies. Last year, Cortland and Ithaca set the all-time record at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with announced attendance of 45,161.
