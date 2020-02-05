HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Cotter girls handle Grand Meadow
The Cotter High School girls basketball team had little issue against Grand Meadow on Tuesday, using a hot shooting night from Jordan Rubie to win their seventh straight 76-39 at the John Nett Rec Center.
Rubie scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Cotter attack. The senior and Luther basketball commit nailed four 3-pointers and was one of three to finish in double figures, joining Mary Morgan (11 points) and Megan Morgan (10).
Ellie Macal added eight while Sofia Sandcork scored seven for the Ramblers (19-3), who made 10 3-pointers as a team.
The Ramblers are back in action 7:30 p.m. Friday when they travel to Fillmore Central.
