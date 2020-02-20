HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Winona sharp at section prelims

ROCHESTER — The Winona Senior High boys swimming and diving team had an “incredible Prelim swim portion” Wednesday according to coach Chris Mayer sending every athlete to Friday’s MSHSL Section 1A boys swimming and diving finals.

In the 200-yard freestyle, the 200 individual medley, the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle, the Winhawks placed the maximum number of athletes allowed with four making it into the eight-man final heat.

NBA

Towns to get second opinion

The Timberwolves should be getting a member of their frontcourt back soon while another will see just how long he will be out.

Karl-Anthony Towns will get a second opinion on his left wrist injury that caused him to miss the Wolves’ final game before the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Jake Layman has been cleared to practice following assessments from multiple foot specialists.

Layman has been out since tearing a ligament in his toe in a game Nov. 18 against Utah. He has missed the last 39 games since.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The Wolves will re-evaluate Layman in a week to determine how close he is to playing.