HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Winona sharp at section prelims
ROCHESTER — The Winona Senior High boys swimming and diving team had an “incredible Prelim swim portion” Wednesday according to coach Chris Mayer sending every athlete to Friday’s MSHSL Section 1A boys swimming and diving finals.
In the 200-yard freestyle, the 200 individual medley, the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle, the Winhawks placed the maximum number of athletes allowed with four making it into the eight-man final heat.
NBA
Towns to get second opinion
The Timberwolves should be getting a member of their frontcourt back soon while another will see just how long he will be out.
Karl-Anthony Towns will get a second opinion on his left wrist injury that caused him to miss the Wolves’ final game before the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Jake Layman has been cleared to practice following assessments from multiple foot specialists.
Layman has been out since tearing a ligament in his toe in a game Nov. 18 against Utah. He has missed the last 39 games since.
The Wolves will re-evaluate Layman in a week to determine how close he is to playing.
The Wolves have only said they expect Towns to miss multiple games because of the wrist injury and the second opinion should help determine the length of time Towns will miss.
Before Wednesday’s practice, Towns was taking one-handed shots and catching the ball with his right hand while his left wrist was in a brace.
MLB
Realmuto loses arbitration case
PHOENIX — The Philadelphia Phillies won their arbitration case against All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on Thursday, putting teams ahead of players 7-4 this year and ensuring clubs will finish with a winning record.
Realmuto will get a raise from $6.05 million to $10 million instead of his $12.4 million request.
Arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Jeanne Charles and Richard Bloch made the decision a day after hearing arguments.
Obtained from Miami just before spring training last year, Realmuto hit .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs, earning his second straight All-Star selection.
A decision is pending for Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley, whose case was argued Tuesday. Phillies reliever Héctor Neris is the lone player still scheduled for a hearing.