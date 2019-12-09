MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Strasburg sticks for big money
SAN DIEGO — Stephen Strasburg is returning to Washington with a record contract, and fellow free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole could be in line for an even larger payday. Strasburg and the Nationals agreed to a $245 million, seven-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity at baseball’s annual winter meetings because the agreement had not been announced.
A 31-year-old right-hander, Strasburg agreed to a deal that is the highest for a pitcher in both total dollars and average annual value at $35 million. The largest contract for a pitcher had been David Price’s $217 million, seven-year deal with Boston that began in 2016. The highest average value had been Zack Greinke’s $34.4 million as part of a $206.5 million, six-year agreement with Arizona prior to the 2016 season.
Strasburg’s deal includes $80 million in deferred payments, with all the money paid by 2029, the person said.
The contract sets a floor for Cole, who is expected to top the records Strasburg just set.
Strasburg was drafted first overall by Washington in 2009 and has spent his entire career with the Nationals. He’ll stay in a rotation that also features All-Stars Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin.
After helping win the first World Series title in the 51-season history of the Montreal/Washington franchise, Strasburg gave up $100 million he had been guaranteed from 2020-23 as part of a $175 million, seven-year contract he agreed to in May 2016 and became a free agent.
He was 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA this season, topping 30 starts for the second time in his career and leading the NL with 209 innings. He went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five postseason starts and one relief appearance, including wins in Games 2 and 6 of the World Series against Houston.
WHEELER JOINS PHILLIES: The Philadelphia Phillies and right-hander Zack Wheeler finalized their $118 million, five-year contract Monday.
Wheeler gets $21.5 million next year, $22.5 million in 2021, $26 million in 2022, $24.5 million in 2023 and $23.5 million in 2024. He agreed to the deal last Thursday subject to a successful physical.
The 29-year-old stays in the NL East after spending his first seven seasons with the New York Mets. He was 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA last season after going 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 2018. Wheeler missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following Tommy John surgery.
CUBS HIRE BENCH COACH: The Chicago Cubs hired former San Diego Padres manager Andy Green as bench coach Monday.
Green will join the staff of first-year manager David Ross after being fired by San Diego in September. The former big league infielder was 274-366 over four seasons leading the Padres.
Mike Napoli, a 12-year major league veteran who retired after the 2017 season, joined Ross’ staff as a quality assurance coach. He and Ross were teammates on the 2013 World Series champion Boston Red Sox.
Former Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach Chris Young was hired as bullpen coach, and Craig Driver will be the first base coach.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Report: Missouri to hire Drinkwitz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has reached an agreement with Eliah Drinkwitz to take over the Tigers’ once-proud football program, a person with knowledge of the hiring told The Associated Press, making Appalachian State’s successful coach the second-youngest in a Power Five conference.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was still being drawn up and the school had not made an announcement. Drinkwitz was also being pursued by SEC rival Arkansas for its head-coaching vacancy.
The 36-year-old coach is a considerable gamble for Missouri because of his scant head-coaching experience. Drinkwitz worked under Gene Chizik and Gus Malzahn at Auburn, Bryan Harsin at Arkansas State and Dave Doeren at North Carolina State, giving him plenty of experience from some of the best in the business. But his lone year in charge of a program — at any level, including high school — was this past season with the Mountaineers.
Still, the season was a spectacular success.
Appalachian State (12-1) rolled through its first seven games, beating North Carolina on the road, before stumbling against Georgia Southern. That wound up being the Mountaineers’ lone loss after they ripped off five straight wins, including one at South Carolina, and capped the run with a victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt championship game.
SOUTH FLORIDA TARGETS CLEMSON’S SCOTT: A person with knowledge of the situation says South Florida is in talks with Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott to become the Bulls next head coach.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because an agreement has not yet been reached.
The Athletic was first to report Scott and USF were close to finalizing a deal.
Scott, 38, is the son of former South Carolina head coach Brad Scott and is a former Clemson player. He has spent most of his coaching career at Clemson under coach Dabo Swinney.
Jeff Scott was hired as wide receivers coach by Clemson in 2008 and quickly became recruiting coordinator, too. He was elevated to co-offensive coordinator in 2015, though quarterbacks coach Tony Elliott has handled playing call.
Scott has been part of two national championship teams. USF is replacing Charlie Strong, who spent three seasons with the Bulls and had decreasing win totals every season. USF went 4-8 this year.
