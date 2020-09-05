NFL
QB Watson, Texans agree to extension
HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans.
Watson announced the signing on Twitter on Saturday.
“As a child growing up in Georgia, it was always my dream to play in the NFL,” Watson wrote in the post. “Today, I couldn’t be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I’ve grown to love so much and now call my home."
The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.
Houston traded up to select Watson with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has appeared in 38 games with 37 starts in his first three seasons with the Texans, providing stability at quarterback after years of problems at the position.
The 24-year-old threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season when he led the Texans to the divisional round of the playoffs. Watson has thrown for 9,716 yards and 71 touchdowns and ran for 1,233 yards and 14 scores in his three-year career.
This season Watson is tasked with leading the offense without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to Arizona in the offseason.
Chargers sign Allen to extension: Keenan Allen has signed a four-year extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that will make him the league's second-highest paid receiver in average money.
A person familiar with the deal says it is worth $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not released by the Chargers on Saturday.
Allen is going into his eighth season and has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons. He had 104 receptions last season, breaking his own franchise record for single-season catches. He tied for the AFC lead in catches and was second in yards (1,199).
The 28-year old Allen, New Orleans’ Michael Thomas and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins are the only players in the league with more than 300 catches and 3,700 yards receiving over the past three seasons.
MLB
Nats ink GM to extension
ATLANTA (AP) — The Washington Nationals and general manager Mike Rizzo finalized a multiyear contract extension Saturday.
The 59-year-old Rizzo, who also holds the title of president of baseball operations, built the team that won the 2019 World Series championship. The Nationals have won four NL East titles, most recently in 2017. They won the last season's World Series after making the playoffs as a wild card.
This year, the Nationals are in last place in the division in the pandemic-shortened season.
“We are thrilled that Mike will continue to lead our club,” Nationals owner Mark Lerner said in a statement released by the team.
"He guided us through the early years of building this franchise into what it is today — a perennial contender that brought a World Series championship home to Washington, D.C., last season. I look forward to continuing our strong working relationship for years to come.”
Rizzo is in his 12th season guiding the Nationals' baseball operations. He has the fourth-longest active tenure of any general manager in the majors.
Rizzo took over Washington's baseball operations in 2009. With Rizzo guiding the direction of the team, the Nationals are 951–867 — the seventh-best record in the majors in that span. Since 2012, the Nationals have baseball's third-best record at 743–590, trailing the Dodgers and Yankees.
Rizzo joined the team in 2006 as assistant general manager.
