MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; James Madison at North Carolina (Wilmington), CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, BTN, 6 p.m.; North Texas at Western Kentucky, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Illinois at Michigan State, FS1, 7 p.m.; Dayton at La Salle, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.; Oregon State at Utah, PAC12, 7:30 p.m.; Oregon at Colorado, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Jacksonville State at Morehead State, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; UCLA at Washington, FS1, 9 p.m.; Southern California at Washington State, PAC12, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The Birmingham Bowl Boston College vs Cincinnati, ESPN, 2 p.m.; The Gator Bowl Indiana vs Tennessee, ESPN, 6 p.m.
PGA GOLF: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, GOLF, 5 p.m.
NBA: Golden State at Minnesota, FSNO and NBA, 7 p.m.; Detroit at LA Clippers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: New Jersey at NY Islanders, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; St. Louis at Colorado, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
MEN’S PREMIER LEAGUE SOCCER: Sheffield United at Liverpool, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
