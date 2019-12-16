MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Southeast Missouri at Ohio State, BTN, 6 p.m.; Florida vs Providence, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; North Florida at Florida State, ACC, 7:30 p.m.; Oklahoma at Creighton, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Purdue at Ohio, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; San Francisco at Stanford, PAC12, 8 p.m.; Miami vs Temple, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.; Seattle at Washington, PAC12, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh, ACC, 5:30 p.m.; Mercer at Florida, SEC, 6 p.m.; North Florida at Florida State, ACC, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: LA Lakers at Indiana, NBA, 6 p.m.; Phoenix at LA Clippers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Buffalo at Toronto, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Vegas, FSNO and FSWI, 9 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.